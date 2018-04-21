  • Tractor-trailer hauling Jeeps catches fire

    I-80 has reopened after the trailer part of a tractor-trailer hauling eight Jeeps caught fire Friday evening.

    It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 33 in Clintonville, fire officials confirmed.

    Seven of the eight Jeeps were destroyed.

    No injuries were reported.

