Tractor-trailer hauling Jeeps catches fire

I-80 has reopened after the trailer part of a tractor-trailer hauling eight Jeeps caught fire Friday evening.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 33 in Clintonville, fire officials confirmed.
What the fire chief said caused the fire, tonight on 11 at 11.
Seven of the eight Jeeps were destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
