  • Traffic stop ends with scuffle between man, police in middle of Route 28 off ramp

    A traffic stop ended with police officers fighting a man in the middle of an off ramp.

    Joshua Janosek went the wrong way up an exit ramp to Route 28 on the North Shore Saturday morning, according to the complaint.

    Police said he was so drunk he handed an officer his debit card instead of his license.

    They ordered him out of the car and there was a scuffle.

    The officers said they were nearly hit by several passing cars.

    Janosek was arrested and is in jail. 

