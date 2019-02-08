PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers is set to appear in court next week for his arraignment on additional charges.
Bowers is accused of killing 11 people and injuring several others when he opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 28, 2018.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts as we learn more about the survivors and the suspect's upcoming trial.
Bowers was indicted in October with 44 criminal counts, however, a superseding indictment adds 13 additional violations of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Channel 11's Rick Earle has been this trial from the day Bowers first appeared in court, and will be at the arraignment on Monday.
RELATED:
- Congress sings 'Happy Birthday' to Tree of Life survivor Judah Samet
- Additional hate crimes, firearms charges filed against accused synagogue shooter
- What we know about the officers injured in synagogue shooting
- What we know about victims killed at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}