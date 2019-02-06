Congress sings 'Happy Birthday' to Tree of Life survivor Judah Samet

WASHINGTON - During the 2019 State of the Union address, President Trump spent several minutes talking about the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, but it was an unscripted moment that took Pittsburgh by storm.
Two people impacted by the shooting were in attendance in the President's box, Pittsburgh police officer Timothy Matson and synagogue member Judah Samet.
Judah arrived at the temple a few minutes late, after the shooting had already begun inside. Seven decades earlier he spent nearly a year in a concentration camp in Nazi Germany.
On Feb. 5, 2019, he celebrated his 81st birthday on Capitol Hill and was treated to an impromptu performance of 'Happy Birthday' by a joint session of Congress.
Officer Matson, who was seated just feet away from Samet, was shot nine times while responding to the shooting and was just released from the hospital after his 12th surgery.
Both men were given generous rounds of applause during President Trump's speech.
