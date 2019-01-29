PITTSBURGH - A federal grand jury has charged Robert Bowers with additional federal hate crimes and firearms offenses in connection with the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Bowers was indicted in October with 44 criminal counts, however, a superseding indictment adds 13 additional violations of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Bowers is accused of targeting his victims because of their religion.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The superseding indictment also mentions the website gab.com and comments Bowers allegedly made prior to the Tree of Life shooting.
The release from the DOJ specifically mentions a post where Bowers allegedly wrote, “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”
Channel 11 is going through the incidictment to learn more about the additional charges he's facing. We'll break it down for you on Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
The superseding indictment charges include:
- Eleven counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death;
- Eleven counts of hate crimes resulting in death;
- Two counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill
- and use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury;
- Two counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill;
- Eight counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers;
- Four counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury to public safety officers;
- Twenty-five counts of discharge of a firearm during these crimes of violence.
WEB EXTRA: READ THE INDICTMENT
Bowers faces a maximum punishment of life without parole, followed by consecutive sentence of 250 years' behind bars. Additionally, 22 counts in the superceding indictment are capital-eligible offenses.
RELATED:
- Judge seals all evidence, documents related to Robert Bowers' case
- Synagogue shooting suspect's waives status conference, federal prosecutor assigned
- Timeline of events at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh
- Federal grand jury indicts Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers
- Hate crimes, groups have history in Pittsburgh area
- Tree of Life shooting suspect to be represented by Boston Marathon bomber attorney
- Download the WPXI News App for continuing coverage of this story
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}