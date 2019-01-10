The attorney who represented high-profile defendants like the Boston Marathon bomber and the Unabomber will help lead the defense team for the Tree of Life synagogue shooting suspect, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
San Diego attorney Judy Clarke, of the legal firm of Clarke Johnston Thorp & Rice, was assigned as a lead attorney for Robert Bowers, according to TribLIVE.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Bowers is accused of killing 11 people and injuring six others in the Oct. 27 shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. He has pleaded not guilty to 44 federal charges.
Clarke was assigned to the case Dec. 27 by U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose in Pittsburgh, TribLIVE reported.
RELATED:
- 11 killed, 6 injured in attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue
- What we know about victims killed at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
- What we know about Robert Bowers, suspect in mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}