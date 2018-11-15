Trial begins for former police officer accused of stealing from charity donations

A former police offer is now on trial for allegedly stealing from his brothers in blue.
Channel 11 first broke the news back in February, when the Oil City police department filed a felony theft charge against TJ Burke. The police chief accuses Burke of mishandling $13,000 that was raised during a charity race in June 2017.
RELATED: Officers Down 5K company founder drawing criticism
At that time, Burke owned and operated a company called Officers Down 5K, which managed fundraising events for police departments and fallen officers' families around the country.
Courtney Brennan is tracking Burke's trial and will have updates on it for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- School and Business Closing Alerts
- LIVE UPDATES: Tree falls on T tracks, riders must change platforms to accommodate
- New developments in case of homeless man who gave woman his last $20 for gas
- VIDEO: Man cycling across country for charity killed along route
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
11 Investigates did several stories when we uncovered vendors, across the state and country, who said they were never paid by Burke. Several organizations also told us they only got small amounts of money from these charity races.
RELATED: Officers Down 5K founder to stand trial on theft charges
After our stories, Burke shut down his business and settled at least one civil action against him. In May, a judge ordered Burke to pay almost $6,000 to a vendor.
His criminal trial on the felony theft charge started Thursday morning and is expected to last two days.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}