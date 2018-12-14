PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. - A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed westbound lanes on a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for much of the day Friday after debris and about 300 gallons of fuel spilled onto the interstate, officials said.
The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Friday in Plum Borough, forcing the westbound closure between the Pittsburgh and Allegheny Valley interchanges. Restrictions are in place in the eastbound lanes.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tweeted that the section of road reopened around 3:30 p.m.
UPDATE: The westbound detour on I-76 at the Pittsburgh exit 57 HAS BEEN LIFTED. All lanes are NOW OPEN from the earlier accident at milepost 48.9. #paturnpike @PA_Turnpike @KDKARadio @TotalTrafficPIT pic.twitter.com/pxfiXdVEBq— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) December 14, 2018
One of the trucks was pulling a trailer contracted by the United States Postal Service, according to the commission. The other truck was hauling wood.
The fuel tanks of both trucks were damaged, spilling about 300 gallons of fuel, the commission said.
No one was hurt, officials said.
We just got to the scene. You can see the massive mess from this two tractor trailer accident along I-76 WB. I’ll be live in minutes with more @wpxi pic.twitter.com/adyWQ0R3O9— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) December 14, 2018
