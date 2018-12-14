  • Turnpike reopens after tractor-trailers crash, spill 300 gallons of fuel

    PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. - A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed westbound lanes on a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for much of the day Friday after debris and about 300 gallons of fuel spilled onto the interstate, officials said.

    The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Friday in Plum Borough, forcing the westbound closure between the Pittsburgh and Allegheny Valley interchanges. Restrictions are in place in the eastbound lanes.

    The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tweeted that the section of road reopened around 3:30 p.m.

    One of the trucks was pulling a trailer contracted by the United States Postal Service, according to the commission. The other truck was hauling wood.

    The fuel tanks of both trucks were damaged, spilling about 300 gallons of fuel, the commission said.

    No one was hurt, officials said.

