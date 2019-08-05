PITTSBURGH - An incoming North Allegheny senior and a graduate have qualified to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials.
>>RELATED: 'It's unfinished business,' says local Olympic athlete hoping to compete in 2020
Related Headlines
North Allegheny graduate Jack Wright and soon-to-be senior Rick Mihm will compete in the trial held in Omaha, Nebraska, next June.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest details on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Wright qualified and will compete in the Men’s 200 Freestyle, and Mihm qualified and will compete in the 400 IM.
>>RELATED: 2020 Tokyo Olympic medals made of recycled electronics unveiled
Mihm will compete for another WPIAL and PIAA title. Wright will continue swimming at the University of Virginia.
You can catch the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 24 on WPXI.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}