Uber driver goes viral for 'ride menu'

An Uber driver in Washington state offers his passengers a "menu."
That 'menu' has now gone viral.
George Ure works part time as an Uber driver.
He wants his passengers to enjoy the ride, so he offers a 'ride menu'.
The options include a "standup ride" - where he performs his best comedy.
He also offers a "therapy ride", a "creepy ride" (where he occasionally looks back at the passenger), and even a "rude ride".
There's even a "silent ride" if you just want some time to yourself.
Unbeknownst to Ure, an amused passenger, named Luis Arguijo, tweeted a picture of the ride menu.
That menu has now been liked and shared hundreds of thousands of times.
