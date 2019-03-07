  • Uber driver goes viral for 'ride menu'

    By: Ryan Emerson

    An Uber driver in Washington state offers his passengers a "menu."

    That 'menu' has now gone viral.

    George Ure works part time as an Uber driver.

    He wants his passengers to enjoy the ride, so he offers a 'ride menu'.

    The options include a "standup ride" - where he performs his best comedy.

    He also offers a "therapy ride", a "creepy ride" (where he occasionally looks back at the passenger), and even a "rude ride".

    There's even a "silent ride" if you just want some time to yourself.

    Unbeknownst to Ure, an amused passenger, named Luis Arguijo, tweeted a picture of the ride menu.

    That menu has now been liked and shared hundreds of thousands of times.

