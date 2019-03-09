  • Teen expected to survive after being found with gunshot wound

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured in Wilkinsburg.

    According to Allegheny County Police, a driver called 911 just after midnight to report that they'd found the victim stumbling on Montier Street, saying he had been shot.

    Police found the 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

    Download the WPXI News App for breaking news alerts.

    The victim is in stable condition, according to police.

    Detectives found several spent shell casings on Maple Street.

    Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous, or contacted via their social media sites.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories