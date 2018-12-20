Uber self-driving cars allowed to operate on Pittsburgh streets again

PITTSBURGH - It's been eight months, but Uber is getting back on the streets of Pittsburgh with its self-driving cars.
There are some strict guidelines Uber must follow, one of which is its self-driving cars cannot be on the road when the weather is bad.
Related Headlines
RELATED: Uber approved to resume autonomous car tests in Pittsburgh
Uber announced this week that it is resuming their self-driving car tests nearly nine months after a woman in Arizona was killed by one while walking with a bike across a street.
Uber told Channel 11 the program will resume under strict and safer guidelines.
"Before any vehicles are on public roads, they must pass a series of more than 70 scenarios without safety-related failures on our test track."
Some of the detailed improvements include:
- Two operators in vehicles for all testing.
- Better detection and tracking of pedestrians and cyclists.
- Cars can only be used during good weather.
- Self-driving cars cannot pick up customers.
TRENDING NOW:
- SWAT team surrounds home in Mt. Oliver
- Trump Administration tightening work requirements for food stamps
- Air Force veteran starts GoFundMe page to help fund border wall
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh charges up its auto-fleet with electric cars
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}