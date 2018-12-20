  • Uber self-driving cars allowed to operate on Pittsburgh streets again

    PITTSBURGH - It's been eight months, but Uber is getting back on the streets of Pittsburgh with its self-driving cars.

    There are some strict guidelines Uber must follow, one of which is its self-driving cars cannot be on the road when the weather is bad.

    Uber announced this week that it is resuming their self-driving car tests nearly nine months after a woman in Arizona was killed by one while walking with a bike across a street.

    Uber told Channel 11 the program will resume under strict and safer guidelines.

    "Before any vehicles are on public roads, they must pass a series of more than 70 scenarios without safety-related failures on our test track."

    Some of the detailed improvements include:

    • Two operators in vehicles for all testing.
    • Better detection and tracking of pedestrians and cyclists.
    • Cars can only be used during good weather.
    • Self-driving cars cannot pick up customers.

