Unforgettable images: Top photo galleries for 2018

From big stories to amazing homes and cute animals, 2018 was full of unforgettable images.

As the year comes to an end, here’s a look at some of 2018’s top images and photo galleries.

PHOTOS: Historic home for sale in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood

FOR SALE: 5605 Aylesboro Ave., Squirrel Hill, PA 15217. Photo Credit: Allison Pochapin, Architectural Photographer. Allison Pochapin, Architectural Photogr

A historic home along Aylesboro Avenue in Squirrel Hill was listed for sale in August. The pictures from inside the home were stunning. The home is no longer listed on the market.

PHOTOS: Red Panda enjoys a snow day at the Pittsburgh Zoo

Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

The Pittsburgh Zoo's Red Panda enjoyed a snow day back in March. How adorable!

PHOTOS: Can you name these Channel 11 personalities from their school photos?

As you shared your kids' back to school photos, Channel 11 personalities shared their school photos. Can you name each personality?

PHOTOS: 2018 Oscars red carpet arrivals

One of the most exciting nights in Hollywood is the Oscars. The highlight, in addition to the awards, is the fashion. Here are 2018's fashion hits and misses from Oscar night.

PHOTOS: Go inside Antonio Brown's Sunny Isles Beach apartment

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was sued this year for allegedly throwing furniture from a 14th-floor balcony, nearly hitting a toddler. We took you inside his luxury apartment in Florida.

PHOTOS: Mario Lemieux is selling his $22 million mansion

Chateau Fleur de Lys in Quebec. (Photo courtesy of Engel and Volkers)

Le Magnifique listed his magnificent Canadian estate for sale – for a cool $22 million.

Penguins franchise legend Mario Lemieux finished building the eight-bedroom, nine-bath Chateau Fleur de Lys in 2012. In July it was listed for sale.

PHOTOS: Train derails near Station Square

In August, a freight train derailed in Pittsburgh’s Station Square. There were some incredible images from the scene. Investigators said a broken Norfolk Southern rail line led to the train derailing on the hillside above Carson Street.

PHOTOS: Hawaii Kilauea volcano eruption

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, lava from an open fissure on Kilauea volcano shoots high above a tree near Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will reopen its main gates Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, welcoming carloads of visitors eager to see Kilauea's new summit crater and the area where a longstanding lava lake once bubbled near the surface. The park has been closed for 135 days as volcanic activity caused explosive eruptions, earthquakes and the collapse of the famed Halemaumau crater. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

In May, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano started erupting, sending rivers of lava into the ocean and prompted evacuations.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence batters Carolinas

Waves slam the Oceana Pier & Pier House Restaurant in Atlantic Beach, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 as Hurricane Florence approaches the area. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

In September, Hurricane Florence slammed into the popular vacation spots in the Carolinas. Here's a look at the damage she left in her wake.

PHOTOS: Victims of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue

In October, tragedy hit Pittsburgh and the nation when Robert Bowers went on a mass shooting spree at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Eleven people were killed. Here's a look at the lives that were lost.

PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2018

In addition to the lives lost in the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting, there were other notable deaths in 2018. From President George H.W. Bush to Sen. John McCain to celebrities like Burt Reynolds.

