0 University of Pittsburgh staff accused of sexual harassment, gender discrimination

A former professor is speaking out after the University of Pittsburgh announced they have disciplined staff within the communications department over alleged sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

An investigation determined there were a number of violations of university policy.

The investigation also found violations of federal laws against gender discrimination.

A former staffer told Channel 11 she hopes the message sent today will allow people to finally use their voice.

"It's not shocking at all. I'm heartened by the fact that they actually found that there were problems,” said former Pitt professor Carol Stabile.

Stabile claims she saw it first hand when she worked there from 1994 to 2005.

"When we were there 13 years ago, the only problem that they identified was us,” Stabile said.

The dean of Pitt's School of Arts and Sciences released a letter addressing the claims.

She said the several monthslong investigation - dating back to more than a decade ago -- found a "consistent pattern in which women were not as valued and respected as their male colleagues," and it resulting in an environment where "inappropriate acts of the few were tolerated by the silence of others."

Stabile claims when issues were reported, they fell on deaf ears and retaliation followed.

She decided to quit.

"It really poisoned the atmosphere in the department when faculty members who were supervising grad students were also sleeping with them,” Stabile said.

University officials would not confirm the number of employees within the communications department who were disciplined or what that discipline would include.

They released the following statement:

"The University of Pittsburgh is dedicated to providing an inclusive environment where all are welcome and respected. The actions taken reinforce this value."

University officials said they will make a number of changes including mandatory inclusivity and ethical training, focusing on groups who aren’t properly represented.

