    PITTSBURGH - A webcam has been installed at the new site of the bald eagle nest in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood.

    The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said the upgraded eagle cam was positioned Thursday morning.

    The webcam provides a 36x optical zoom and will broadcast in HD with sound. The livestream will include a rewind feature that allows viewers to see up to two hours of previous nest activity.

    The livestream can be viewed HERE or HERE.

    Installation of the camera was done ahead of the eagles’ breeding season, which begins in January, to prevent disruption. The first eggs of each year are typically laid in mid- to late February, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

    The Hays bald eagles began working on a new nest in the fall, making it necessary to relocate the webcam.

