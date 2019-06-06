PITTSBURGH - UPMC has agreed to make Hillman Cancer Center locations available to all health insurance companies, including all Highmark commercial and Medicare Advantage members, as of Thursday.
According to a tweet, patients can still go to any UPMC Hillman location at currently agreed upon in-network rates after the expiration of the Consent Decrees on June 30.
The move comes a day after UPMC agreed to drop the controversial pre-pay rule for seniors who have Highmark insurance.
