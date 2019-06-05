PITTSBURGH - UPMC is planning to drop a controversial rule that required Highmark Medicare Advantage members to prepay for out-of-network services.
The consent decree between the two competing local health giants expires at the end of the month.
Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is talking to UPMC Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Paul Wood about the change and the reason behind it for 11 News at 5 p.m.
“Our intent is to ensure that Highmark members can receive emergency and other care that they need without being caught in the middle of billing issues created by their insurer,” UPMC spokesman Paul Wood in a news release.
Highmark officials had asked UPMC to reconsider the prepay rule soon after it was announced on Oct. 1.
