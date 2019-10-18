PITTSBURGH - UPMC CFO and EVP Rob DeMichiei will be retiring at the end of the year after more than 15 years at the Pittsburgh-based health system.
DeMichiei has been a key member of the top management team at UPMC, helping to guide its growth to $20 billion in annual revenue.
UPMC said Ed Karlovich, who is CFO of the Health Services Division, will be interim CFO. UPMC has begun a search for DeMichiei's permanent successor.
