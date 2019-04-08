PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has appealed a ruling about UPMC and Highmark to the state's highest court.
In 2014, the state intervened in the dispute between UPMC and Highmark and issued consent decrees with both organizations. Those decrees govern how the two companies must interact to protect further harm to the public but are set to expire on June 30.
In February, a lawsuit was filed by Shapiro in an effort to keep UPMC from ending its business relationship with Highmark Health.
Last week, a Commonwealth Court judge ruled Shapiro cannot extend the consent decree between UPMC and Highmark, but did not dismiss Shapiro's legal petition altogether.
“Despite its stated charitable mission, UPMC is spending exorbitant sums of money and countless hours on legal tactics aimed at preventing people from receiving care. I will keep fighting for the best interests of patients, payers and the public in Western Pennsylvania," Shapiro said in a statement announce his office's appeal to the Pa. Supreme Court appeal.
