A Commonwealth Court judge ruled on Wednesday that Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro cannot extend the consent decree between UPMC and Highmark that is set to expire on June 30, according to our news partners at the Trib.
In Feburary, a lawsuit was filed by Shapiro in an effort to keep UPMC from ending its business relationship with rival Highmark Health.
The judge did not dismiss Shapiro's legal petition altogether, according to the Trib.
Shapiro plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.
A spokesperson for Shapiro released the following statement:
“On three of four issues, the court ruled today in the Office of Attorney General’s favor and denied objections raised by UPMC. On the fourth issue, Judge Simpson ruled that Commonwealth Court itself could not extend the date of the consent decrees – not that such a modification was barred. This enables our Office to quickly appeal to the Supreme Court, which we will do in short order given the impending scheduled expiration date.”
“As this complex legal process plays out, Attorney General Shapiro will continue fighting for the best interest of patients, payers and the public in Western Pennsylvania and uphold their access to the health care facilities they have contributed to building.”
In 2014, the state intervened in the dispute between UPMC and Highmark, and issued consent decrees with both organizations. Those decrees govern how the two companies must interact to protect further harm to the public, according to a release by the attorney general’s office.
The Associated Press Contributed to this story.
