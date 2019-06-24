PITTSBURGH - UPMC and Highmark have agreed to enter into a 10-year contract to make UPMC doctors and facilities available to all Highmark customers, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday.
The announcement of the major development -- which brings an end to the dispute between the health care conglomerates -- comes just over a week after a judge ruled a 5-year-old agreement between UPMC and Highmark could not be extended beyond its June 30 expiration date.
The new agreement is set to go into effect July 1, meaning no patients will experience disruptions to their care, Shapiro said.
Negotiations to reach the agreement began before the June 14 ruling on the previous 5-year agreement.
The 10-year deal is the longest UPMC has ever made with any insurer, officials said.
