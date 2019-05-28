  • UPMC workers planning to walk off the job on Tuesday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - If you have Highmark insurance and use UPMC doctors, you only have a month left before the agreement between the two possibly expires.

    Tuesday, some UPMC workers are fighting on your behalf and for their own livelihoods.

    What we know about a strike planned for today, LIVE on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories