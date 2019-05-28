Infant dies after being thrown from golf cart that hit pothole

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - A 1-year-old died after a tragic accident aboard a golf cart that sent six others to the hospital.
Neighbors said the family of seven was out riding in Mooresville Sunday evening when their golf cart hit a pothole and flipped over.
The crash ejected all but two small children, who were wearing seatbelts.
The victims were sent to the hospital, where 1-year-old Kipton Jester died. Officials said Kipton's father, who was driving the cart, is not expected to face charges.
Potholes are said to be common in the neighborhood with residents, including the driver of the cart, complaining to the state to fix them.
Instead, homeowners are left with the task of patching them themselves.
"One of the kids got hurt bad. Grandfather got skinned up pretty bad. It looks like a wheel came off of it, said they hit a pothole," Stump Lewis told WCNC. "He had the state come down and look at it but the state said we had to bring it up to state specs before they could take it over... It's got to be widened, re-blacktopped. That's just a lot of money."
