PITTSBURGH - The FBI and the VA are investigating the deaths of at least 10 veterans at a VA facility in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Included in those deaths was a man originally from Westmoreland County, Felix McDermott. His death has been attributed to an allegedly fatal dose of insulin.
In a statement sent to Channel 11, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia said:
"There is an ongoing and comprehensive federal criminal investigation underway into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of certain patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. The investigation, conducted by my office, along with the FBI and the VA OIG, was initiated as soon as potential criminal conduct was discovered and continues to be a top priority. We fully understand the desire for a speedy resolution and need for closure. The VA will continue to coordinate with the affected families, but in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, we will not be making any additional comments until the investigation is complete."
On Channel 11 News at 5, Aaron Martin has more details as this investigation continues to expand.
