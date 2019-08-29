  • At least 10 suspicious deaths under investigation at W. Va. medical center, including local man

    CLARKSBURG, W. Va. - The Department of Veterans Affairs is investigating at least 10 suspicious deaths at a medical center in West Virginia.

    The family of George Nelson Shaw told USA Today that the Air Force veteran was one of those deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

    Channel 11 reported earlier this week that Felix McDermott, originally from Westmoreland County, also died at the center from an alleged fatal dose of insulin.

    His death was ruled a homicide.

    "Mr. McDermott did suffer from dementia and the ones that I've talked to or that I've seen, seems like that's one of the common traits is that these people were defenseless," said Tony O'Dell, the family's attorney.

    According to the V.A., its office of Inspector General is working alongside federal agencies in the investigation.

