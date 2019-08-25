  • Local man's death at Clarksburg VA facility now being called a homicide

    CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - West Virginia politicians are calling for answers after a Vietnam veteran’s death at a VA hospital was ruled a homicide.

    U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito vowed to investigate after a news report on the death of retired Army Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

    A lawyer for McDermott’s estate provided The Associated Press with a legal document sent to the VA claiming the 82-year-old was wrongly injected with a fatal dose of insulin in April 2018. It also contains an autopsy report from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner that rules the death a homicide.

    According to the obituary for McDermott, he lived in Ruffs Dale, in Westmoreland County and was born in Braddock before serving in the Army and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

