    PITTSBURGH - Four patients teen and young adult patients have recently seen doctors at UPMC after suffering from lung injuries injury with symptoms mimicking flu or pneumonia.

    Doctors say those patients had a history of vaping.

    If you're experiencing health issues that may be vape related you should contact your doctor or call 800-222-1222 to speak to someone at the Pittsburgh Poison Center.

