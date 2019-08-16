PITTSBURGH - Four patients teen and young adult patients have recently seen doctors at UPMC after suffering from lung injuries injury with symptoms mimicking flu or pneumonia.
Doctors say those patients had a history of vaping.
If you're experiencing health issues that may be vape related you should contact your doctor or call 800-222-1222 to speak to someone at the Pittsburgh Poison Center.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke spoke with a doctor at the Pittsburgh Poison Control Center about the cases and has that story tonight.
TRENDING NOW:
- Explosives found in car after driver runs from traffic stop
- Police seize glue, jars from home of man charged in Pa. product tampering investigation
- 'It's a miracle': Woman survives 5,000-foot fall after parachute fails to open
- VIDEO: Elizabeth Forward School District files lawsuit against bus company
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}