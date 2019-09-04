A 19-year-old man near Philadelphia is in a medically-induced coma and on life support because of a mystery lung disease, possibly linked to vaping.
Kevin Boclair has been hospitalized for three weeks.
Doctors aren't sure how to treat him and his condition is getting worse.
It started as a coughing spell, Boclair's parents said.
"It's hard. You think this will never happen to me, and all of a sudden I'm living it," said Len Boclair, his father.
"There are so many of his friends that I love, I've known them since they were kids and I want them to stop, I want everybody to stop, 'cause even the doctors will say they don't know everything about it. It's newer," added Deborah Boclair.
Chemicals from vaping can damage lungs to the point they can't be repaired, doctors say.
The Centers for Disease Control already issued an advisory about the illness they believe is from vaping.
Locally, UPMC hospitals have seen at least six cases of vaping-related injuries in the last month.
Since the end of August, there have been 215 cases of lung disease tied to vaping in the U.S.
