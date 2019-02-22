VERONA, Pa. - Police in Verona say a car has crashed into a building.
According to county police, the crash happened in the 200 block of Allegheny River Boulevard.
Channel 11 has learned that two people were taken to the hospital, although the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Verona: Vehicle crash into building - 200 block of Allegheny River Boulevard. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 22, 2019
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates and watch 11 News at 5 for a live report.
