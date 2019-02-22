  • Car crashes into building in Verona

    Updated:

    VERONA, Pa. - Police in Verona say a car has crashed into a building.

    According to county police, the crash happened in the 200 block of Allegheny River Boulevard.

    Channel 11 has learned that two people were taken to the hospital, although the extent of their injuries is unknown.

    This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for updates and watch 11 News at 5 for a live report. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories