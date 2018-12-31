CHALK HILL, Pa. - One person died in a crash in Fayette County on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, a pickup truck towing a car trailer with a vehicle on it, crossed the center line on Route 40 near the Lodge at Chalk Hill around 12:15 p.m.
The pickup truck then struck the other vehicle head-on.
Norman Ciaccia, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown are investigating.
