    CHALK HILL, Pa. - One person died in a crash in Fayette County on Sunday afternoon. 

    According to police, a pickup truck towing a car trailer with a vehicle on it, crossed the center line on Route 40 near the Lodge at Chalk Hill around 12:15 p.m.

    The pickup truck then struck the other vehicle head-on.

    Norman Ciaccia, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown are investigating.

