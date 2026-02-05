Police searching for assault suspect near Petersen Event Center in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — There is a large police presence near the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

Pitt Police say they are helping Pittsburgh police search for a suspect in an assault that happened in a different part of the city.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a black tossel cap, blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

Pitt Police urge people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

