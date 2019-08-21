CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A butler county man is behind bars after police say he walked into a church and started talking about a mass shooting.
The man's actions were so concerning, scared parishioners contacted police.
Channel 11 Amy Marcinkiewicz talked to police and learned say the suspect said inside the worship service. She explains during 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man in grave condition, woman being questioned after shooting
- 2 arrested after 5-year-old goes to school with 'a large amount' of cocaine, police say
- Man dies after car crashes through fence, into pool in Plum
- VIDEO: Soon-to-be brides out of a reception venue after facility abruptly closes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}