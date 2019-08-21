  • Man arrested for talking about mass shooting inside local church

    Updated:

    CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A butler county man is behind bars after police say he walked into a church and started talking about a mass shooting.

    The man's actions were so concerning, scared parishioners contacted police.

    Channel 11 Amy Marcinkiewicz talked to police and learned say the suspect said inside the worship service.

