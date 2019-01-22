Video shows car underneath SUV following violent crash in York County

A compact car was crushed from both ends in a crash Tuesday morning in York County, Pennsylvania, according to WGAL.
A box truck rear-ended a small car, sending the car underneath an SUV on Route 30 in Manchester Township, according to reports.
The man who was driving the SUV says the truck driver told him she choked on coffee and blacked out.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing woman declared dead after family requests hearing
- 8 lots of blood pressure medications recalled over cancer-causing substance
- New series featuring Dakota James case claims he may have been murdered
- RAW VIDEO: Toddler puts hands up during traffic stop
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The driver of that car was walking around and talking to people after paramedics helped him get out, according to a reporter with WGAL.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}