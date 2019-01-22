  • Video shows car underneath SUV following violent crash in York County

    By: WGAL

    Updated:

    A compact car was crushed from both ends in a crash Tuesday morning in York County, Pennsylvania, according to WGAL.

    A box truck rear-ended a small car, sending the car underneath an SUV on Route 30 in Manchester Township, according to reports.

    The man who was driving the SUV says the truck driver told him she choked on coffee and blacked out.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The driver of that car was walking around and talking to people after paramedics helped him get out, according to a reporter with WGAL.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories