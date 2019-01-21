Channel 11 is revisiting the Dakota James case after a huge interest this weekend following a TV show that aired about his death and the police investigation surrounding it.
The show, which is on Oxygen and called "Smiley Face Killer: The Hunt for Justice," is a series that follows a team of retired detectives who are investigating the deaths of young men found drowned in similar patterns across the country. The investigators believe the deaths could be the work of a group that they call the Smiley Face Killers.
The detectives believe these deaths may be connected and that it's the work of a group of serial killers.
The show is meant to get these cases reopened and the deaths ruled as homicides.
In the show, Dakota's parents hire former medical examiner Dr. Cyril Wecht, who did an autopsy. Wecht said there were ligature markings on Dakota's neck. Wecht went on to say that there is no forensic evidence that he is aware of that this was an accident.
In the piece, Dakota's parents say they want to speak with the medical examiner and they want the Pittsburgh Police Department to reopen his case.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is reaching out to the medical examiner to get his response to the show, for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
RELATED:
- New docuseries featuring Dakota James case premiered Saturday night
- Dakota James’ family announces creation of foundation
- Dakota James’ family disputes death was accidental, hires Cyril Wecht
- Dakota James' cause of death released
- Body of Dakota James found in Ohio River in Robinson Township
- Dakota James disappearance: Timeline of events
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}