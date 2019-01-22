LATROBE, Pa. - A missing Westmoreland County woman was officially declared dead Tuesday after a civil hearing.
Cassandra Gross was last seen in April of 2018. Her burned car was found in a wooded area near Twin Lakes Park in Unity Township.
Related Headlines
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is following the latest developments in the case for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Police have searched the properties of Gross' ex-boyfriend, Thomas Stanko -- who has not been declared a suspect -- and nearby Unity Cemetery, but so far, there are no clues to her whereabouts.
Gross’ son and attorney requested Tuesday’s hearing.
The judge’s decision declaring Gross dead as of April 7, 2018, said the facts indicate she was the victim of a homicide.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Gross’ son testified during the hearing that he believes his mother is dead. He is the only heir to her estate.
Gross’ mother also took the stand, claiming Stanko stalked her daughter and said he was going to kill her. She said Stanko sent threatening letters to her daughter.
While Stanko has never been charged in relation to Gross’ disappearance, he has been charged with unrelated crimes after police searched his properties.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Missing woman's estranged boyfriend indicted on unrelated federal gun charges
- Estranged boyfriend of missing woman charged in connection with alleged forgery
- Missing woman's family wants her legally declared dead
- VIDEO: Family of Missing Pennsylvania Woman Accuse Police of "Not Searching" For Her
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}