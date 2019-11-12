CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - A gourmet grocery store on Virginia’s Eastern Shore is selling a bottle of beer that costs $230. It’s also so full of alcohol that it’s illegal in more than a dozen states.
The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reported Monday that Poseidon’s Pantry in Chincoteague is selling a rare and much-coveted beer that’s made by Sam Adams.
The barrel-aged beer is called Utopias 2019. The custom-made bottle holds 25.4 ounces. The alcohol content is 28 percent, which is too much to be sold in 15 states.
Shop co-owner Sarah Mason said the purchase was “kind of an impulse buy” for a store that’s known to sell rare beers. She added that the beer “is a whole other level.”
Sam Adams recommends drinking an ounce of the beer at a time.
