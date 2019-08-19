  • Volunteer firefighter who admitted setting fires because he 'was bored' pleads guilty

    PITTSBURGH - A local volunteer firefighter from Munhall pleaded guilty to arson Monday for setting two house fires last year.

    Ryan Laubham, 19, admitted to setting the fires on Crawford Avenue in December 2018, telling investigators he did it because he "was bored."  

    Investigators used surveillance video to track down Laubham. Nearby security cameras showed a man running into the fire hall shortly after the second fire was set. 

    Laubham pleaded guilty to aggravated arson, arson endangering persons and arson endangering first responders.  

    He will be sentenced in November.  

