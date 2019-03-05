PITTSBURGH - Here comes another major company hurtling down the tracks, moving its headquarters from a suburban office into the city.
This time, it’s Wabtec Corp. (NYSE: WAB), whose CEO Ray Betler confirmed the company will move its headquarters from its historic home in Wilmerding in the Mon Valley to a new office at 30 Isabella on the North Side, expected to eventually total a staff of around 250 people.
Given the larger scale of the company after the merger with GE Transportation, Wabtec is expected to take in the range of 80,000 square feet in the former space of Allegheny Health Network for a publicly traded company newly vaulted into the Fortune 500, with an annual revenue roughly in the $10 billion range.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) turned heads when the fashion retailer moved to the South Side from Warrendale in 2005, a successful company that ditched the suburbs for an urban office in a move that was unusual at the time.
