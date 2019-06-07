Walmart to deliver groceries right to your kitchen

Walmart will soon offer a unique grocery delivery service, 'Inhome'.
Starting this fall, customers in Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Missouri and Vero Beach, Florida can not only buy groceries online, they can then have them dropped off right in their kitchen.
Walmart employees will first pick the produce or other household items, ordered by a shopper online.
They will then deliver food items into the customer's refrigerator, using smart technology that enables the homeowner to let them in and watch what they do.
Walmart is in an ongoing battle with Amazon to shrink the amount of time it takes to get packages to customers' doors.
If 'Inhome' is successful, the world's largest retailer says it may expand the service to other cities.
