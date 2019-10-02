  • Wanted man in custody after leading police on chase in U-Haul truck

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A police chase in Uniontown involving a U-Haul truck ended with a crash into another vehicle and a home on Tuesday.

    Police said they received information from dispatchers that a wanted man, Kendric Brown, was in the area of Dunlap Street and Pershing Court driving a U-Haul truck.

    When police starting following Brown, he struck an SUV, causing minor damage to the vehicle, according to officers.

    The chase continued and reached speeds around 90 mph, according to police.

    Brown failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another SUV, sending that vehicle into a home, according to police.

    Police said Brown failed to stop again, and then eventually jumped from the moving U-Haul and fell to the ground while the truck kept moving.

    The U-Haul ended up crashing into a fence and causing damage.

    Brown was taken into custody and charged.

     

