    A water main broke Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhood.

    The break was reported about 5 a.m. in the area of Alexander Street and South Main Street.

    Water gushed from the break, and a fire hydrant in the area was toppled over. Crews said the hydrant was in the middle of Alexander Street when they arrived on scene.

    Police blocked off the road where the break happened as crews shut the water off.

    It is unclear how long repairs will take.

