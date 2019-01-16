  • Water line breaks on McKeesport street

    Updated:

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - Crews are working at the scene of a water main break in McKeesport on Tuesday night.

    The break occurred in the 1300 block of Freemont Street.

    We have a news crew on scene and are working to learn more for 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories