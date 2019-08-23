PITTSBURGH - A water main break has closed part of a busy downtown Pittsburgh street Friday.
The break was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Fort Pitt Boulevard, in the area of Stanwix Street.
Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials said the break occurred in a 10-inch water main. Crews will be working to make repairs until about 7 p.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Officials said inbound Fort Pitt Boulevard is closed between Stanwix and Market streets. The street will remain closed until work is completed.
There is also a lane restriction on the Parkway East approaching the Fort Duquesne Bridge and North Shore.
No interruptions to water service in the area are expected, the PWSA said.
MASSIVE WATER MAIN BREAK DOWNTOWN: Fort Pitt Blvd Blocked Off in the area of Stanwix Street. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/mnH8IyAMw7— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 23, 2019
LANE RESTRICTION ON PARKWAY EAST approach to the Fort Duquesne Bridge / North Shore Due to a Water Main Break above on Fort Pitt Blvd at Stanwix Street. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/myl757I8c1— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 23, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Police want to remind everyone that there are in fact laws when you're drinking claws
- 4800 gallons of 'unknown substance' spills into Yough River when tractor trailer flips over
- Florida executes convicted serial killer Gary Ray Bowles, who targeted gay men
- VIDEO: New details on death of woman found inside room that had been duct taped shut
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}