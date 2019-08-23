  • Water main break closes part of busy downtown Pittsburgh street

    PITTSBURGH - A water main break has closed part of a busy downtown Pittsburgh street Friday.

    The break was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Fort Pitt Boulevard, in the area of Stanwix Street.

    Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials said the break occurred in a 10-inch water main. Crews will be working to make repairs until about 7 p.m.

    Officials said inbound Fort Pitt Boulevard is closed between Stanwix and Market streets. The street will remain closed until work is completed.

    There is also a lane restriction on the Parkway East approaching the Fort Duquesne Bridge and North Shore.

    No interruptions to water service in the area are expected, the PWSA said.

