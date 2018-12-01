  • Water main break leaves some residents without service

    Updated:

    WHITEHALL, Pa. - A water main break in Whitehall left several residents without service early Saturday morning.

    The break is on Doyle Road between Janie and Oakridge drives.

    Around 12 homes are impacted.

    Crews started to repair the break around 8 a.m.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories