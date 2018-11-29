  • Water main breaks causing icy conditions across the area

    PITTSBURGH - A pair of water main breaks caused icy conditions in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods early Thursday.  

    Crews are working to repair a water main break in Overbrook. 

    Channel 11 has learned the break happened around 4:30 a.m. along Elwyn Avenue. 

    Water was streaming down the street and it became a sheet of ice from the cold temperatures.  Salt crews were called out to salt the street. 

    Pennsylvania American Water said an 8-inch water line has affected service to approximately 25 customers.  Water is expected to be restored by mid-afternoon. 

    Water poured down Tioga Street after a break in Homewood.  

    The break happened around 2:30 a.m. near Pittsburgh Faison K-5.  Salt crews were called to the scene to treat icy conditions caused by the break.

