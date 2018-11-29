Water main breaks causing icy conditions across the area

PITTSBURGH - A pair of water main breaks caused icy conditions in two Pittsburgh neighborhoods early Thursday.
Crews are working to repair a water main break in Overbrook.
Channel 11 has learned the break happened around 4:30 a.m. along Elwyn Avenue.
Water was streaming down the street and it became a sheet of ice from the cold temperatures. Salt crews were called out to salt the street.
WPXI Mike Holden is talking with residents in Overbrook who are waking up without water and checking to see when repairs will be completed for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Pennsylvania American Water said an 8-inch water line has affected service to approximately 25 customers. Water is expected to be restored by mid-afternoon.
Water poured down Tioga Street after a break in Homewood.
The break happened around 2:30 a.m. near Pittsburgh Faison K-5. Salt crews were called to the scene to treat icy conditions caused by the break.
Channel 11 is working to find out how many customers are affected.
