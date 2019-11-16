MT. LEBANON, Pa. - A large water main break impacted St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon.
PHOTOS: Water main breaks near St. Clair Hospital, sends water gushing down roads
Allegheny County officials confirmed the 8-inch water main broke around 4 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Scrubgrass Road – which is down the street from the hospital.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
PA American Water is working to address the break, which has caused water to gush down the road and into several residents' yards.
The hospital's water was affected, but it has since been restored.
PA American Water said 130 customers are experiencing low or no water pressure as of 10 p.m. Friday. Repairs are expected to be completed by early morning.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man charged with kidnapping in Bethel Park woman's disappearance, police say
- Fines, suspensions handed out by NFL following brawl at end of Steelers, Browns
- Women's volleyball season canceled after ‘vulgar' posters found at University of Pennsylvania
- VIDEO: Troopers nearly run over by man accused of ransacking cars at Rivers Casino, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}