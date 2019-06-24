Wave-like clouds hover over parts of area

PITTSBURGH - How many of you took a look at the sky this morning and thought "What kind of clouds are those?" That's what Natalie asked our Scott Harbaugh on Twitter this morning.
Hey @WPXIScott what kind of clouds are these pic.twitter.com/tocy5MJmrH— Natalie (@SteelerGirlNat) June 24, 2019
They're called undulatus asperatus clouds or asperitas clouds and are a pretty new classification of clouds. They were only officially classified in 2017 and are sometimes mistaken for mammatus clouds or those pouch-like clouds that hang down from the cloud base. Asperitas clouds form when the atmosphere is just starting to destabilize and can be a pre-cursor to the possibility of thunderstorms during the spring and summer. And we have severe thunderstorms in the forecast for late today and this evening.
These clouds are most likely caused by "waves" or "kinks" in the atmosphere where air aloft quickly rises and sinks, creating the wave appearance to the clouds.
