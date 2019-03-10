WEIRTON, W. Va. - Residents of Weirton are furious after the implosion of the BOP Steel Mill left their homes damaged and covered in dust.
The 52-year-old mill was demolished Saturday morning. It went off without a hitch, but the aftermath has many people concerned.
Download the WPXI News App for health concerns in your community
Windows were blown in, streets are covered in gray debris and dust even made it into homes, covering doors and furniture.
Residents said they're especially concerned for their health and the air quality.
TRENDING NOW:
- R. Kelly released from jail after someone makes $161,000 payment in back child support
- The most in-demand jobs in the next 7 years, in Pittsburgh and Pa.
- Teen expected to survive after being found with gunshot wound
- VIDEO: Man flown to Pittsburgh hospital after arrest outside Walmart
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}