  • Neighbors furious with damage from steel mill implosion

    Updated:

    WEIRTON, W. Va. - Residents of Weirton are furious after the implosion of the BOP Steel Mill left their homes damaged and covered in dust.

    The 52-year-old mill was demolished Saturday morning. It went off without a hitch, but the aftermath has many people concerned.

    Download the WPXI News App for health concerns in your community

    Windows were blown in, streets are covered in gray debris and dust even made it into homes, covering doors and furniture.

    Residents said they're especially concerned for their health and the air quality.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories