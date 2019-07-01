WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A early morning water main break in West Homestead turned Pinewood Drive into a river.
A Penn American Water crew is making repairs.
Channel 11 Erin Clarke is talking to homeowners who got flooded and working to find out what may have caused the break.
