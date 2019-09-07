WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - An emergency dispatcher received a call from a man saying he was surrendering to police for killing his mother, according to police.
Officials with Allegheny County Police said just after 7 a.m. Saturday, Kenneth Burdick, 42, called 911 to report the alleged crime at 713 Shady Lane in West Mifflin.
Police said when they went to the address, they found Burdick on the front porch and he surrendered peacefully. Burdick's 80-year-old mother was found dead inside the home.
During the investigation, police said they learned there was a history of domestic disturbance calls to the home.
Burdick was charged with criminal homicide.
